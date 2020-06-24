2118 E James St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace furnished

Gorgeous Modern Townhouse in Central District! - Built in 2014, this beautiful Central District townhouse is available now!



First floor features modern kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors and large windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Open layout to living room also includes fireplace.



Two spacious bedrooms sit on the second floor. Master bedroom with ensuite master bath is on its own floor.



Large private rooftop is perfect for entertaining.

Home is perfectly situated with easy access bus lines. It is just a short walking distance to the best restaurants, shopping, and parks.



Small pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.



Option to rent this property furnished or unfurnished. Furnished property will come at an increased price.



Move-in fees:

First month: $3490

Security deposit: $3490 (less application fee)



Please text Jenna to schedule a viewing at 949.292.3858.



(RLNE4652655)