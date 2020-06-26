All apartments in Seattle
Location

206 26th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
206 26th Avenue South Available 08/05/19 Gorgeous Leschi/Central District Townhouse! - Beautiful three bedroom, three and a half bathroom tri-level townhome. One small bedroom located on bottom floor and two spacious rooms on third floor with private bathrooms. One car garage attached with plenty of storage space. Well maintained landscaping.

Easy access to I-5 and I-90, with bus routes in close proximity.This townhome sits just minutes away from downtown, Capitol Hill, and International District.

Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.

12-month lease is preferred. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Move-in fees:
First month: $2850
Security deposit: $2850 (less application fees)

Unit is currently tenant occupied. Please text Jenna to schedule a viewing at 949.292.3858.

More photos coming soon!

(RLNE2529876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 26th Avenue South have any available units?
206 26th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 206 26th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
206 26th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 26th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 26th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 206 26th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 206 26th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 206 26th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 26th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 26th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 206 26th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 206 26th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 206 26th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 206 26th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 26th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 26th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 26th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
