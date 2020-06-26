Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

206 26th Avenue South Available 08/05/19 Gorgeous Leschi/Central District Townhouse! - Beautiful three bedroom, three and a half bathroom tri-level townhome. One small bedroom located on bottom floor and two spacious rooms on third floor with private bathrooms. One car garage attached with plenty of storage space. Well maintained landscaping.



Easy access to I-5 and I-90, with bus routes in close proximity.This townhome sits just minutes away from downtown, Capitol Hill, and International District.



Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.



12-month lease is preferred. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Move-in fees:

First month: $2850

Security deposit: $2850 (less application fees)



Unit is currently tenant occupied. Please text Jenna to schedule a viewing at 949.292.3858.



More photos coming soon!



(RLNE2529876)