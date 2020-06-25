2028 Waverly Pl N

Amenities

Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Queen Anne condo. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in flat screen TV. Open kitchen with beautiful counters, all newer stainless-steel appliances, and eating nook with built-in seating. Great bathroom with jetted tub. Hardwood floors in the main area and carpet in bedrooms. Washer/dryer in unit. Large deck with partial views of Lake Union. Secured parking and walking distance to Lake Union and Fremont!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. Preferably no pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



