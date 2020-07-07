All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 Hayes St.

202 Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Hayes Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29fb0fb012 ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/29fb0fb012
Classic Craftsman home with many original touches in a great neighborhood. Huge rooms, hardwood floors throughout, full (mostly unfinished) basement for hobbies, storage, or indoor play, finished attic space is third bedroom plus play or office space, large closets.
1st, last, and security deposit required. Application fee $42 per adult.

Architecture style: Craftsman
HeatingFuels: Gas
HeatingSystems: ForcedAir
Num parking spaces: 1
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Hayes St. have any available units?
202 Hayes St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 202 Hayes St. currently offering any rent specials?
202 Hayes St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Hayes St. pet-friendly?
No, 202 Hayes St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 202 Hayes St. offer parking?
Yes, 202 Hayes St. offers parking.
Does 202 Hayes St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Hayes St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Hayes St. have a pool?
No, 202 Hayes St. does not have a pool.
Does 202 Hayes St. have accessible units?
No, 202 Hayes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Hayes St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Hayes St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Hayes St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Hayes St. does not have units with air conditioning.

