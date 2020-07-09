2014 East Jefferson Street - 1

All apartments in Seattle
Location

2014 East Jefferson Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss this bright, upper floor unit in a duplex with spacious living area. The separate unit includes 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. You will love the updated kitchen, new paint, hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom features.a skylight and granite countertop. Enjoy a private and fully fenced yard, and the unit includes one parking space. A nearby bus stop makes it even more convenient to travel to Seattle University, Downtown, hospitals and you'll appreciate easy access to I-5. Schedule your tour today!

All utilities paid by tenant/s.

Pet rent $50 per month with 30 lb weight limit. No Pet deposit.

All applicants over the age of 18 must apply. $40 application fee.
*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 have any available units?
2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 have?
Some of 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 East Jefferson Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

