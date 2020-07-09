2014 East Jefferson Street - 1

Amenities
Don't miss this bright, upper floor unit in a duplex with spacious living area. The separate unit includes 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. You will love the updated kitchen, new paint, hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom features.a skylight and granite countertop. Enjoy a private and fully fenced yard, and the unit includes one parking space. A nearby bus stop makes it even more convenient to travel to Seattle University, Downtown, hospitals and you'll appreciate easy access to I-5. Schedule your tour today!
All utilities paid by tenant/s.
Pet rent $50 per month with 30 lb weight limit. No Pet deposit.
All applicants over the age of 18 must apply. $40 application fee.
*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************
All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:
Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement
Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record
Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.
**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com