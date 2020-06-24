2011 NW 64th St Unit C

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Brand New 3 Bedroom In Ballard Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/32ad3aa022



Be the first person to call this place home! 3 bed 2 bath townhome full of features like Kirio Smart Home System, Rift Sawn Oak floors, sills, and built-ins. Custom two tone cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, designer lights w/ dimmer circuits, and gas fireplace. Deck off the master and a rooftop deck plumbed with gas and water. Wall Heat, 90%+ High Efficiency, Ductless HP-Mini Split, Tankless Water Heater. Off street assigned parking. Large windows make this light filled home truly amazing!



Wash/dryer hook ups!



Ballard is one of the hottest cities to live at in Seattle with so many great restaurants and local shops in the area to keep you busy.This home is just minutes away from the Ballard Pool & Salmon Bay Park. You also have Trader Joe's and Safeway for your grocery shopping needs. It is all right at your finger tips!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4755016)