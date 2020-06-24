All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2011 NW 64th St Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2011 NW 64th St Unit C
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:06 AM

2011 NW 64th St Unit C

2011 Northwest 64th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2011 Northwest 64th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New 3 Bedroom In Ballard Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/32ad3aa022

Be the first person to call this place home! 3 bed 2 bath townhome full of features like Kirio Smart Home System, Rift Sawn Oak floors, sills, and built-ins. Custom two tone cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, designer lights w/ dimmer circuits, and gas fireplace. Deck off the master and a rooftop deck plumbed with gas and water. Wall Heat, 90%+ High Efficiency, Ductless HP-Mini Split, Tankless Water Heater. Off street assigned parking. Large windows make this light filled home truly amazing!

Wash/dryer hook ups!

Ballard is one of the hottest cities to live at in Seattle with so many great restaurants and local shops in the area to keep you busy.This home is just minutes away from the Ballard Pool & Salmon Bay Park. You also have Trader Joe's and Safeway for your grocery shopping needs. It is all right at your finger tips!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4755016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 NW 64th St Unit C have any available units?
2011 NW 64th St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 NW 64th St Unit C have?
Some of 2011 NW 64th St Unit C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 NW 64th St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2011 NW 64th St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 NW 64th St Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 NW 64th St Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 2011 NW 64th St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 2011 NW 64th St Unit C offers parking.
Does 2011 NW 64th St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 NW 64th St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 NW 64th St Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 2011 NW 64th St Unit C has a pool.
Does 2011 NW 64th St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2011 NW 64th St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 NW 64th St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 NW 64th St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University