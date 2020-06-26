All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 29 2019 at 11:15 PM

2000 Westlake Avenue

2000 Westlake Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fabulous vacation houseboat (not a full-time liveaboard) with stellar views, contemporary design, and comfortable living areas. Enjoy an evening on Lake Union, with difficult choices. Do I look at the fireplace or the water? Shall we eat inside by the fire or outside on the deck? Maybe just skip dinner and go for a kayak ride around the lake? Built-in queen Murphy bed. Extra loft for sleeping/storage. Comes fully furnished, includes kayak & paddleboard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Westlake Avenue have any available units?
2000 Westlake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Westlake Avenue have?
Some of 2000 Westlake Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Westlake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Westlake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Westlake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Westlake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Westlake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Westlake Avenue offers parking.
Does 2000 Westlake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Westlake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Westlake Avenue have a pool?
No, 2000 Westlake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Westlake Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2000 Westlake Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2000 Westlake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Westlake Avenue has units with dishwashers.
