2000 Westlake Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Fabulous vacation houseboat (not a full-time liveaboard) with stellar views, contemporary design, and comfortable living areas. Enjoy an evening on Lake Union, with difficult choices. Do I look at the fireplace or the water? Shall we eat inside by the fire or outside on the deck? Maybe just skip dinner and go for a kayak ride around the lake? Built-in queen Murphy bed. Extra loft for sleeping/storage. Comes fully furnished, includes kayak & paddleboard.

Fabulous vacation houseboat (not a full-time liveaboard) with stellar views, contemporary design, and comfortable living areas. Enjoy an evening on Lake Union, with difficult choices. Do I look at the fireplace or the water? Shall we eat inside by the fire or outside on the deck? Maybe just skip dinner and go for a kayak ride around the lake? Built-in queen Murphy bed. Extra loft for sleeping/storage. Comes fully furnished, includes kayak & paddleboard.