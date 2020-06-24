All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:13 AM

200 31st Ave

200 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

200 31st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Historic Leschi duplex, huge corner lot. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, fully remodeled including new appliances. Large walk in closet & fireplace in master bedroom. Private entrance. New furnished patio. Walk to the waterfront, schools and parks. $2,500/mo. Minimum 6 month lease. W/S/G $200/mo, electric and gas billed separately. First month's rent due at time of signing. Last month & $1000 security deposit payable in installments over 6 month period. Indoor cats permitted with additional deposit. More details/ tour call Taj at 206-316-9758.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 31st Ave have any available units?
200 31st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 31st Ave have?
Some of 200 31st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 31st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
200 31st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 31st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 31st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 200 31st Ave offer parking?
No, 200 31st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 200 31st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 31st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 31st Ave have a pool?
No, 200 31st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 200 31st Ave have accessible units?
No, 200 31st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 200 31st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 31st Ave has units with dishwashers.
