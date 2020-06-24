200 31st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Historic Leschi duplex, huge corner lot. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, fully remodeled including new appliances. Large walk in closet & fireplace in master bedroom. Private entrance. New furnished patio. Walk to the waterfront, schools and parks. $2,500/mo. Minimum 6 month lease. W/S/G $200/mo, electric and gas billed separately. First month's rent due at time of signing. Last month & $1000 security deposit payable in installments over 6 month period. Indoor cats permitted with additional deposit. More details/ tour call Taj at 206-316-9758.