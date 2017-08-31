1927 9th Ave W Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Enjoy a new level of comfortable living! Pretty, spacious, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Townhouse property rental on the quiet and very walkable neighborhood, right in heart of Queen Anne, offering a refined unfurnished interior and exceptional amenities. Plus, it’s close to and from Downtown Seattle!



This is a 4-level unit with a rooftop patio. The patio has an incredible view of the bay and surrounded area! It is truly an address of distinction. Marvel at the beautiful surrounding views from the house’s 2nd-floor deck!



Hardwood/carpeted floors and a 65-inch T.V mounted on the wall above the fireplace. Kitchen equipped with quartz countertops, ready-to-use appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. Central A/C and electric heating. In-unit full-size washer and dryer. Frontcourt (15x15 sq. ft.) with a table and 2 chairs and a hookup watering system (owner suggests to always leave it on as irrigation). Propane gas powered BBQ grill in front of the house. Deck above the townhouse. Closet upstairs in the deck as storage. 1-car attached garage (below the unit).



No pets and no smoking, please. Gas and electricity will be paid directly to the company. Water, sewage, and trash-will be paid directly to the owner at $160 a month. The landlord will cover the cable and the internet.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ALMY8kzsYVG



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



