1927 9th Ave W Unit C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1927 9th Ave W Unit C

1927 9th Avenue West · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1927 9th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Enjoy a new level of comfortable living! Pretty, spacious, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Townhouse property rental on the quiet and very walkable neighborhood, right in heart of Queen Anne, offering a refined unfurnished interior and exceptional amenities. Plus, it’s close to and from Downtown Seattle!

This is a 4-level unit with a rooftop patio. The patio has an incredible view of the bay and surrounded area! It is truly an address of distinction. Marvel at the beautiful surrounding views from the house’s 2nd-floor deck!

Townhouse Features:
Hardwood/carpeted floors and a 65-inch T.V mounted on the wall above the fireplace. Kitchen equipped with quartz countertops, ready-to-use appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. Central A/C and electric heating. In-unit full-size washer and dryer. Frontcourt (15x15 sq. ft.) with a table and 2 chairs and a hookup watering system (owner suggests to always leave it on as irrigation). Propane gas powered BBQ grill in front of the house. Deck above the townhouse. Closet upstairs in the deck as storage. 1-car attached garage (below the unit).

No pets and no smoking, please. Gas and electricity will be paid directly to the company. Water, sewage, and trash-will be paid directly to the owner at $160 a month. The landlord will cover the cable and the internet.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ALMY8kzsYVG

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the prope

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 9th Ave W Unit C have any available units?
1927 9th Ave W Unit C has a unit available for $4,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 9th Ave W Unit C have?
Some of 1927 9th Ave W Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 9th Ave W Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1927 9th Ave W Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 9th Ave W Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1927 9th Ave W Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1927 9th Ave W Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1927 9th Ave W Unit C does offer parking.
Does 1927 9th Ave W Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 9th Ave W Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 9th Ave W Unit C have a pool?
No, 1927 9th Ave W Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1927 9th Ave W Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1927 9th Ave W Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 9th Ave W Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 9th Ave W Unit C has units with dishwashers.
