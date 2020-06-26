1918 24th Avenue South

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location, Location!!! This house offer a living/work area on the corner of 24th Ave. S. & S. Plum St. This house had an open concept w/high end finishes, 1,892 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, ground floor can be a work space/ office with 3/4 bath, independent access to office and living area w/ great street presence. Top floor master features large west facing deck w/view of downtown. Easy access to parks & public transit & a short walk to future Judkins Pk Light Rail.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1918-24th-ave-s-seattle-wa-98144-usa/45ec52a4-4748-4e6a-9d4a-90d1c219bccb



(RLNE4925815)