Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:45 AM

1918 24th Avenue South

1918 24th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1918 24th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location!!! This house offer a living/work area on the corner of 24th Ave. S. & S. Plum St. This house had an open concept w/high end finishes, 1,892 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, ground floor can be a work space/ office with 3/4 bath, independent access to office and living area w/ great street presence. Top floor master features large west facing deck w/view of downtown. Easy access to parks & public transit & a short walk to future Judkins Pk Light Rail.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1918-24th-ave-s-seattle-wa-98144-usa/45ec52a4-4748-4e6a-9d4a-90d1c219bccb

(RLNE4925815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 24th Avenue South have any available units?
1918 24th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 24th Avenue South have?
Some of 1918 24th Avenue South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 24th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1918 24th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 24th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 24th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1918 24th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 1918 24th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 1918 24th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 24th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 24th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1918 24th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1918 24th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1918 24th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 24th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 24th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
