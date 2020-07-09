All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1915 NW 65th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1915 NW 65th St
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

1915 NW 65th St

1915 NW 65th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1915 NW 65th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/926b4d001c ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/926b4d001c
Great Location in the heart of Ballard. New carpets & paint. There is one spot included. Please contact Meghan at 206-577-0589 or mweinberg@rpaseattle.com
We require 1st month\'s rent, deposits, and last month\'s rent due upon lease signing. However with good credit/rental history we can split last month\'s rent into three installments. $50 per person w/s/g charge
Pictures are of a similar unit

Garbage included
Sewage included

Appliances: TrashCompactor
Architecture style: SantaFePuebloStyle
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard
Num parking spaces: 1
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 NW 65th St have any available units?
1915 NW 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1915 NW 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
1915 NW 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 NW 65th St pet-friendly?
No, 1915 NW 65th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1915 NW 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 1915 NW 65th St offers parking.
Does 1915 NW 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 NW 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 NW 65th St have a pool?
No, 1915 NW 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 1915 NW 65th St have accessible units?
No, 1915 NW 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 NW 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 NW 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 NW 65th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 NW 65th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University