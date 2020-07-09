1915 NW 65th St

Amenities
Great Location in the heart of Ballard. New carpets & paint. There is one spot included. Please contact Meghan at 206-577-0589 or mweinberg@rpaseattle.com
We require 1st month\'s rent, deposits, and last month\'s rent due upon lease signing. However with good credit/rental history we can split last month\'s rent into three installments. $50 per person w/s/g charge
Pictures are of a similar unit
Garbage included
Sewage included
Appliances: TrashCompactor
Architecture style: SantaFePuebloStyle
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard
Num parking spaces: 1
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: City