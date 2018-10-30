All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1915 24th Ave S #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1915 24th Ave S #A
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:28 AM

1915 24th Ave S #A

1915 24th Avenue South · (206) 621-9840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1915 24th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1915 24th Ave S #A · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous and Unique 3BR/2.5BA Townhome in Judkins Park Area - Available now. Unique 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome available near Judkins Park. Beautiful hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer. Tiled bathrooms plus 2 bedrooms has its own 3/4 bathroom. 1/2 bath/ powder room on the main floor. Wood burning stove in living room. Fresh paint and new carpets. Lovely patio off dining room. Off street parking space. Small yard. Close to bus, shopping, light rail and freeways. Terms: 12 mo. lease; $2,995 deposit; No smoking; Sm. Pet C/C.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy Glas at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE BY APPOINTMENT SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4808282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 24th Ave S #A have any available units?
1915 24th Ave S #A has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 24th Ave S #A have?
Some of 1915 24th Ave S #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 24th Ave S #A currently offering any rent specials?
1915 24th Ave S #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 24th Ave S #A pet-friendly?
No, 1915 24th Ave S #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1915 24th Ave S #A offer parking?
Yes, 1915 24th Ave S #A offers parking.
Does 1915 24th Ave S #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 24th Ave S #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 24th Ave S #A have a pool?
No, 1915 24th Ave S #A does not have a pool.
Does 1915 24th Ave S #A have accessible units?
No, 1915 24th Ave S #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 24th Ave S #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 24th Ave S #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1915 24th Ave S #A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity