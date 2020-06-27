1911 31st Ave W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Lovely and Spacious 3+/2.5 Home in Magnolia! - Great location. 3+ bedroom, level entry home with daylight basement. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace leads to a formal dining room. Updated kitchen with all amenities. Hardwood floors on the main level. Jetted tub. Covered patio.



Home is wired for ADT security system and new tenant has the option to pay for monitoring. Small dog under 30 lbs, over 3 yrs old or cat negotiable, with pet deposit. Tenant Pays W/S/G Electic and Oil



Apply here: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/ERr4/



You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



(RLNE3420343)