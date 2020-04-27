Amenities

1907 25th Ave S Unit A Available 03/05/19 Luxury Townhome in North Rainier Valley with Exquisite Roof Top Deck Views! - Don't miss out on this vibrant neighborhood with easy Downtown / Eastside commutes. Breathtaking rooftop deck views of Mt. Rainier & Seattle's skyline. Jaw-dropping entertaining access to Seattle's SeaFair Air Show!



Plenty of natural light throughout, for those who thrive in vitamin D. Air Conditioning to keep those hot summer nights cool. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, exquisite cabinetry & convenient pantry space. Spacious master bedroom with master bath that includes double sinks & heated floors. Continuous hot water tank for you long shower lovers! Front load washer & dryer included.



This home is within walking distance to several parks for kids & pets to play. Easy keyless entry & security alarm system for an additional $60/monthly - Includes wi-fi doorbell camera & garage monitoring. Single car garage with overhead storage space. Ample neighborhood parking for guests.



Small, mature pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Available after 3/5



