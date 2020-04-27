All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1907 25th Ave S Unit A

1907 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1907 25th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
1907 25th Ave S Unit A Available 03/05/19 Luxury Townhome in North Rainier Valley with Exquisite Roof Top Deck Views! - Don't miss out on this vibrant neighborhood with easy Downtown / Eastside commutes. Breathtaking rooftop deck views of Mt. Rainier & Seattle's skyline. Jaw-dropping entertaining access to Seattle's SeaFair Air Show!

Plenty of natural light throughout, for those who thrive in vitamin D. Air Conditioning to keep those hot summer nights cool. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, exquisite cabinetry & convenient pantry space. Spacious master bedroom with master bath that includes double sinks & heated floors. Continuous hot water tank for you long shower lovers! Front load washer & dryer included.

This home is within walking distance to several parks for kids & pets to play. Easy keyless entry & security alarm system for an additional $60/monthly - Includes wi-fi doorbell camera & garage monitoring. Single car garage with overhead storage space. Ample neighborhood parking for guests.

Small, mature pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Available after 3/5

#4027

(RLNE4698520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 25th Ave S Unit A have any available units?
1907 25th Ave S Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 25th Ave S Unit A have?
Some of 1907 25th Ave S Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 25th Ave S Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1907 25th Ave S Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 25th Ave S Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 25th Ave S Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1907 25th Ave S Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1907 25th Ave S Unit A offers parking.
Does 1907 25th Ave S Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 25th Ave S Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 25th Ave S Unit A have a pool?
No, 1907 25th Ave S Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1907 25th Ave S Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1907 25th Ave S Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 25th Ave S Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 25th Ave S Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
