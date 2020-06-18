1816 14th Ave Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Capitol Hill Gem w/ A/C !!!.... - Like new townhouse! This modern high-end unit features amazing views of both the city and mountains. The main level features a living room that opens to the kitchen and a powder room. The kitchen has SS appliances and quartz countertops. The second level has two bedrooms and a full bath. The third level has the master bedroom and master bathroom. The rooftop deck provides those amazing views. Dedicated parking spot. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $12,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5637747)