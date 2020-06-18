All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1816 14th Ave Unit A

1816 14th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1816 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Capitol Hill Gem w/ A/C !!!.... - Like new townhouse! This modern high-end unit features amazing views of both the city and mountains. The main level features a living room that opens to the kitchen and a powder room. The kitchen has SS appliances and quartz countertops. The second level has two bedrooms and a full bath. The third level has the master bedroom and master bathroom. The rooftop deck provides those amazing views. Dedicated parking spot. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $12,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5637747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 14th Ave Unit A have any available units?
1816 14th Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 14th Ave Unit A have?
Some of 1816 14th Ave Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 14th Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1816 14th Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 14th Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 14th Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1816 14th Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1816 14th Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 1816 14th Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 14th Ave Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 14th Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 1816 14th Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1816 14th Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1816 14th Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 14th Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 14th Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

