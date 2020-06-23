All apartments in Seattle
1760 Valentine Pl. S.
1760 Valentine Pl. S.

1760 Valentine Place South · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Valentine Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury Living @ it's Best - 1760 S. Valentine Pl. S.
Fabulous North Beacon Hill home situated right in the heart of Seattle. This modern unit is a spacious 1564 sq. feet with an open concept featuring a 360 degree view from the rooftop deck! 3/2.25 baths, kitchen w/quartz countertops & SS Appliances, heated tile floors, gas fireplace, bamboo floor, ductless mini-split heater/AC. 10 mins from downtown!
Off street parking as well as a convenient location to bus lines, lightrail, and an easy commute by bike to downtown. $3095 security deposit, $40 application fee p/p, pets will be considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit and pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Valentine Pl. S. have any available units?
1760 Valentine Pl. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Valentine Pl. S. have?
Some of 1760 Valentine Pl. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Valentine Pl. S. currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Valentine Pl. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Valentine Pl. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Valentine Pl. S. is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Valentine Pl. S. offer parking?
No, 1760 Valentine Pl. S. does not offer parking.
Does 1760 Valentine Pl. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 Valentine Pl. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Valentine Pl. S. have a pool?
No, 1760 Valentine Pl. S. does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Valentine Pl. S. have accessible units?
No, 1760 Valentine Pl. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Valentine Pl. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Valentine Pl. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
