1760 Valentine Pl. S.

Luxury Living @ it's Best - 1760 S. Valentine Pl. S.

Fabulous North Beacon Hill home situated right in the heart of Seattle. This modern unit is a spacious 1564 sq. feet with an open concept featuring a 360 degree view from the rooftop deck! 3/2.25 baths, kitchen w/quartz countertops & SS Appliances, heated tile floors, gas fireplace, bamboo floor, ductless mini-split heater/AC. 10 mins from downtown!

Off street parking as well as a convenient location to bus lines, lightrail, and an easy commute by bike to downtown. $3095 security deposit, $40 application fee p/p, pets will be considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit and pet rent.



