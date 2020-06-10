All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1753 S Horton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1753 S Horton Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

1753 S Horton Street

1753 South Horton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1753 South Horton Street, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1753 S Horton Street - 1753 Available 07/02/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Available July 1st In The Desirable North Beacon Hill Neighborhood!! - Gorgeous remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath in a fantastic neighborhood!

Walking distance to delicious eateries and bars such as Barre Del Corso, Homer, El Quetzal, The Oak, Perihelion Brewery and Tippe and Drague!!

Stroll to Victrola's, Fresh Flours or The Station for coffee and pastries!! Enjoy the scenery Jefferson Park has to offer!!

Walk or bike to the Beacon Hill Lightrail Station for an easy commute!!

Close to Red Apple and QFC, this unit is within minutes of everything you could ever need, including easy access to i5, i90 and 99!!

(RLNE4917200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 S Horton Street have any available units?
1753 S Horton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1753 S Horton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1753 S Horton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 S Horton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1753 S Horton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1753 S Horton Street offer parking?
No, 1753 S Horton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1753 S Horton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 S Horton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 S Horton Street have a pool?
No, 1753 S Horton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1753 S Horton Street have accessible units?
No, 1753 S Horton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 S Horton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 S Horton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 S Horton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 S Horton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University