1739 26th Avenue South

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Efficient floorplan with nice bright spaces, living room, dining area and kitchen. One half bath on the main floor. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs and one bath. Yard and sunny patio area. Popular location, nearby local parks and shops, with quick access to freeways and downtown. Online application. 12 month lease, pets case by case.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.