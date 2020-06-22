All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1739 26th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1739 26th Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1739 26th Avenue South

1739 26th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1739 26th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Efficient floorplan with nice bright spaces, living room, dining area and kitchen. One half bath on the main floor. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs and one bath. Yard and sunny patio area. Popular location, nearby local parks and shops, with quick access to freeways and downtown. Online application. 12 month lease, pets case by case.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 26th Avenue South have any available units?
1739 26th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1739 26th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1739 26th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 26th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 26th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University