Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1739 26th Avenue South

1739 24th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1739 24th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for move in! Apply today at www.pathlightmgt.com!

Efficient floorplan with nice bright spaces, living room, dining area and kitchen. One half bath on the main floor. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs and one bath. Yard and sunny patio area. Popular location, nearby local parks and shops, with quick access to freeways and downtown. Online application. 12 month lease, pets case by case.

Please feel free to contact the listing agent via text or email for more information:

(425) 890-2728

carway@windermere.com

Dave Caraway

Windermere

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 26th Avenue South have any available units?
1739 26th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1739 26th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1739 26th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 26th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 26th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 26th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 26th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

