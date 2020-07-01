All apartments in Seattle
Location

1735 13th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Unit Unit A Available 03/01/20 Shared living in townhome near Seattle downtown - Property Id: 221994

Looking for 1-2 roommates to live in a newly-remodeled, furnished townhome in North Beacon Hill in a safe, residential, quiet location right off the I-90 and near many transit options. A little about me, I am in my mid-20s and have just moved here from California for work. I work as a Software Engineer in Bellevue for a startup. I like hiking, socializing, bouldering, tennis, and guitar.

* In-unit Washer and Dryer
* Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & Electric Stove
* Cafes, restaurants, and grocery store in walking distance
* Plenty of street parking
* Furnished living room and dining room (bedrooms not furnished)
* Close to many Parks & Communities in Beacon Hill

Transit Options:
* Right next to bus stops/lines 36 & 60 that goes straight to downtown Seattle or Beacon Hill light rail station
* 13-min walk to Light Rail Beacon Hill station
* 8-min drive to downtown Seattle
* 5-min drive to International district
* 14-min drive to Bellevue
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221994
Property Id 221994

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5537352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A have any available units?
1735 13th Avenue South Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A have?
Some of 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1735 13th Avenue South Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A offer parking?
No, 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A have a pool?
No, 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 13th Avenue South Unit A has units with dishwashers.

