1735 13th Avenue South Unit A

Amenities
Unit Unit A Available 03/01/20 Shared living in townhome near Seattle downtown - Property Id: 221994
Looking for 1-2 roommates to live in a newly-remodeled, furnished townhome in North Beacon Hill in a safe, residential, quiet location right off the I-90 and near many transit options. A little about me, I am in my mid-20s and have just moved here from California for work. I work as a Software Engineer in Bellevue for a startup. I like hiking, socializing, bouldering, tennis, and guitar.
* In-unit Washer and Dryer
* Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & Electric Stove
* Cafes, restaurants, and grocery store in walking distance
* Plenty of street parking
* Furnished living room and dining room (bedrooms not furnished)
* Close to many Parks & Communities in Beacon Hill
Transit Options:
* Right next to bus stops/lines 36 & 60 that goes straight to downtown Seattle or Beacon Hill light rail station
* 13-min walk to Light Rail Beacon Hill station
* 8-min drive to downtown Seattle
* 5-min drive to International district
* 14-min drive to Bellevue
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221994
Property Id 221994
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5537352)