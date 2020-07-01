1735 13th Avenue South Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

Unit Unit A Available 03/01/20 Shared living in townhome near Seattle downtown - Property Id: 221994



Looking for 1-2 roommates to live in a newly-remodeled, furnished townhome in North Beacon Hill in a safe, residential, quiet location right off the I-90 and near many transit options. A little about me, I am in my mid-20s and have just moved here from California for work. I work as a Software Engineer in Bellevue for a startup. I like hiking, socializing, bouldering, tennis, and guitar.



* In-unit Washer and Dryer

* Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & Electric Stove

* Cafes, restaurants, and grocery store in walking distance

* Plenty of street parking

* Furnished living room and dining room (bedrooms not furnished)

* Close to many Parks & Communities in Beacon Hill



Transit Options:

* Right next to bus stops/lines 36 & 60 that goes straight to downtown Seattle or Beacon Hill light rail station

* 13-min walk to Light Rail Beacon Hill station

* 8-min drive to downtown Seattle

* 5-min drive to International district

* 14-min drive to Bellevue

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221994

Property Id 221994



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5537352)