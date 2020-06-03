1732 NW 57th Unit 4

Amenities

Cozy Cottage in the Heart of Ballard - Property Id: 95970



Unique cottage (506+ square feet) located in the heart of Ballard. The cozy 1-bedroom sits behind main house, buffered from traffic noise. Large deck provides extra living space.



Amenities are simple - full-size kitchen with gas range and refrigerator, bath with tub/shower. Large living room hardwood floors, bedroom carpeted, kitchen linoleum.



Gas heat and gas stove. Washer and dryer in unit.



On-site parking for one car.



The cottage merits a walkability score of 94. It is near to everything Ballard: QFC, Bartell Drugs, Library, the weekly Farmer's Market, Majestic Bay movie theatre, coffeehouses & cafes, sushi, Swedish Hospital, the Ballard Locks. On bus line to downtown and UW (Routes 17, 18, 75, 44, 46). Walkability Score 94.



Tenant pays water/sewer/garbage. Rent $1475 per month, security deposit of $750. You do NOT pay last month's rent. Pets negotiable, smoking outdoors only. Available February.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95970

No Dogs Allowed



