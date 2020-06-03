All apartments in Seattle
1732 NW 57th Unit 4

1732 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
pet friendly
Cozy Cottage in the Heart of Ballard - Property Id: 95970

Unique cottage (506+ square feet) located in the heart of Ballard. The cozy 1-bedroom sits behind main house, buffered from traffic noise. Large deck provides extra living space.

Amenities are simple - full-size kitchen with gas range and refrigerator, bath with tub/shower. Large living room hardwood floors, bedroom carpeted, kitchen linoleum.

Gas heat and gas stove. Washer and dryer in unit.

On-site parking for one car.

The cottage merits a walkability score of 94. It is near to everything Ballard: QFC, Bartell Drugs, Library, the weekly Farmer's Market, Majestic Bay movie theatre, coffeehouses & cafes, sushi, Swedish Hospital, the Ballard Locks. On bus line to downtown and UW (Routes 17, 18, 75, 44, 46). Walkability Score 94.

Tenant pays water/sewer/garbage. Rent $1475 per month, security deposit of $750. You do NOT pay last month's rent. Pets negotiable, smoking outdoors only. Available February.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95970
Property Id 95970

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4644483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

