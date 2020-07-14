1722 NW 58th St APT 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Location, Location! 2 bedroom Ballard condominium with 2 on-site parking spaces included in rent! - Incredible 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium in a cozy small building community. This unit boast a private balcony off the spacious living room. The floor plan allows for the living room, dining and kitchen to seamlessly flow. This unit is very walkable to various Ballard establishments.



Two on-site tandem parking spaces are include in rent as well as a storage unit!

Water, sewer and garbage are also included in rental amount.



Available now!

Rent: $2,300 per month

Tenant pays: electric (internet, if tenant decides to have)

Washer and dryer in unit.



Application fee $43/person (non-refundable) 18 years or older must apply

Security deposit- 1 month's rent minus application fees



Bedroom 1- 12.75' x 10.2'

Bedroom 2 - 9.1'x9.6'

Living room 12.4' x 17'



Questions? Contact Property Manager, Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425.



View our rental criteria here:

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



(RLNE5867376)