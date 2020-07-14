All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1722 NW 58th St APT 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1722 NW 58th St APT 2
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:11 AM

1722 NW 58th St APT 2

1722 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1722 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Location, Location! 2 bedroom Ballard condominium with 2 on-site parking spaces included in rent! - Incredible 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium in a cozy small building community. This unit boast a private balcony off the spacious living room. The floor plan allows for the living room, dining and kitchen to seamlessly flow. This unit is very walkable to various Ballard establishments.

Two on-site tandem parking spaces are include in rent as well as a storage unit!
Water, sewer and garbage are also included in rental amount.

Available now!
Rent: $2,300 per month
Tenant pays: electric (internet, if tenant decides to have)
Washer and dryer in unit.

Application fee $43/person (non-refundable) 18 years or older must apply
Security deposit- 1 month's rent minus application fees

Bedroom 1- 12.75' x 10.2'
Bedroom 2 - 9.1'x9.6'
Living room 12.4' x 17'

Questions? Contact Property Manager, Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425.

View our rental criteria here:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE5867376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 have any available units?
1722 NW 58th St APT 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 have?
Some of 1722 NW 58th St APT 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1722 NW 58th St APT 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 offers parking.
Does 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 have a pool?
No, 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 have accessible units?
No, 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 NW 58th St APT 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Chroma SLU
1212 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University