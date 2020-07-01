All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

1722 13th Ave S #C

1722 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1722 13th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
1722 13th Ave S #C Available 05/05/20 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Attached Garage in North Beacon Hill - Beautiful North Beacon Hill Townhome. Live in the convenience of just a several minutes walk to the transit station, 1/2 block from Beacon Hill Playground, park, and amenities. Contemporary design flood lights, solid hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. Master w/ private bath and city, sound and mountain views. Private fenced yard. Attached garage, Built Green and Built Smart Certified.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Dogs conditional w/ $300 nonrefundable fee, no cats. No Smoking. Please contact us for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3494303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 13th Ave S #C have any available units?
1722 13th Ave S #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 13th Ave S #C have?
Some of 1722 13th Ave S #C's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 13th Ave S #C currently offering any rent specials?
1722 13th Ave S #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 13th Ave S #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 13th Ave S #C is pet friendly.
Does 1722 13th Ave S #C offer parking?
Yes, 1722 13th Ave S #C offers parking.
Does 1722 13th Ave S #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 13th Ave S #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 13th Ave S #C have a pool?
No, 1722 13th Ave S #C does not have a pool.
Does 1722 13th Ave S #C have accessible units?
No, 1722 13th Ave S #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 13th Ave S #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 13th Ave S #C does not have units with dishwashers.

