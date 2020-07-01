Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground garage

1722 13th Ave S #C Available 05/05/20 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Attached Garage in North Beacon Hill - Beautiful North Beacon Hill Townhome. Live in the convenience of just a several minutes walk to the transit station, 1/2 block from Beacon Hill Playground, park, and amenities. Contemporary design flood lights, solid hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. Master w/ private bath and city, sound and mountain views. Private fenced yard. Attached garage, Built Green and Built Smart Certified.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Dogs conditional w/ $300 nonrefundable fee, no cats. No Smoking. Please contact us for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3494303)