patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage dogs allowed

1711 NE 125th St Available 05/13/20 NORTH SEATTLE CHARMING 3 BED, 2.5 BATH HOME FOR RENT AVAILABLE MAY! - *$2795/month rent, plus own utilities; Available May 13th*

**3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 Car Garage, 1930 SF**

**NO DOGS, MAX 2 CATS**

**First month's rent ($2795) and security deposit ($2795) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This spacious North Seattle home offers a great floor plan for living and entertaining for todays lifestyle. Home is like new condition and well taken care of. First floor hosts formal living and dining rooms, oversized kitchen with eating space, SS appliances and lots of cabinet space. Step out of the kitchen onto the back patio and backyard to BBQ. Second level has all three bedrooms. Master suite has large bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower. Walk in closet off bath. W/D upstairs. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis

Close proximity to Northgate Mall. Walk to Grocery Store just a few blocks west or busy Lake City for shopping and dining to the east.

Many large and small parks are close distance to the home, including the Jackson Park, Thornton Creek Park, Northacres Park, Virgil Flame Park, Mathews Beach and Magnuson Park among many others. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue.



This home has everything you could want and more! Email for showing today.



