Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

1711 NE 125th St

1711 Northeast 125th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Northeast 125th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
1711 NE 125th St Available 05/13/20 NORTH SEATTLE CHARMING 3 BED, 2.5 BATH HOME FOR RENT AVAILABLE MAY! - *$2795/month rent, plus own utilities; Available May 13th*
**3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 Car Garage, 1930 SF**
**NO DOGS, MAX 2 CATS**
**First month's rent ($2795) and security deposit ($2795) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
This spacious North Seattle home offers a great floor plan for living and entertaining for todays lifestyle. Home is like new condition and well taken care of. First floor hosts formal living and dining rooms, oversized kitchen with eating space, SS appliances and lots of cabinet space. Step out of the kitchen onto the back patio and backyard to BBQ. Second level has all three bedrooms. Master suite has large bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower. Walk in closet off bath. W/D upstairs. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis
Close proximity to Northgate Mall. Walk to Grocery Store just a few blocks west or busy Lake City for shopping and dining to the east.
Many large and small parks are close distance to the home, including the Jackson Park, Thornton Creek Park, Northacres Park, Virgil Flame Park, Mathews Beach and Magnuson Park among many others. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue.

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for showing today.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4779626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

