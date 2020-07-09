1709 18th Ave Unit: 303

Amenities

Very unique top floor 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with tons of character! On the southwest corner of the 3rd floor, this unit boasts natural light in all rooms with distinctive skylights, architectural details, and lofted ceilings throughout that create a warm comfortable and stylish space to call your own. Offering an open and spacious floor plan with a tiled entryway, built-in storage, art accents, large bay window, gas fireplace in the living room, private deck, massive master suite (accommodates a king sized bed) with a walk-in closet, glass shower, well-equipped and appointed kitchen, and a designated dining area. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, washer/dryer in-unit, assigned covered parking, and storage included in rent. Only 8 units in building. Close to Trader Joes, downtown, the Pike-Pine corridors, Broadway, hospitals, restaurants, shops, and so much more!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, garbage, and gas included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1709-18th-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.