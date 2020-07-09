All apartments in Seattle
1709 18th Ave Unit: 303
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1709 18th Ave Unit: 303

1709 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1709 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Very unique top floor 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with tons of character! On the southwest corner of the 3rd floor, this unit boasts natural light in all rooms with distinctive skylights, architectural details, and lofted ceilings throughout that create a warm comfortable and stylish space to call your own. Offering an open and spacious floor plan with a tiled entryway, built-in storage, art accents, large bay window, gas fireplace in the living room, private deck, massive master suite (accommodates a king sized bed) with a walk-in closet, glass shower, well-equipped and appointed kitchen, and a designated dining area. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, washer/dryer in-unit, assigned covered parking, and storage included in rent. Only 8 units in building. Close to Trader Joes, downtown, the Pike-Pine corridors, Broadway, hospitals, restaurants, shops, and so much more!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, garbage, and gas included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1709-18th-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 have any available units?
1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 have?
Some of 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 pet-friendly?
No, 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 offer parking?
Yes, 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 offers parking.
Does 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 have a pool?
No, 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 have accessible units?
No, 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 18th Ave Unit: 303 does not have units with dishwashers.

