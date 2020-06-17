1706 N 34th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Craftsman in Wallingford 2bd 1 ba Covered front porch. Gas Works Park, Burke Gilman Trail a block away.

$2700 per month/$1000 security deposit

Required standards for qualifying rent are each applicant must submit a separate application. Your monthly income must equal 3 times or more the monthly rent. If a group of individuals apply each applicants monthly net income must equal 3 times or more of equilavent share of rent. Verifiable source of income. Favorable credit history, credit score 700+. Previous landlords references must be positive, no evictions for 5 years.

Rental terms one year lease. First months rent and security deposit must be paid before moving in. Last months rent may be paid in installments upon request beginning the first month of tenancy.

Tenant pays all utilities and landscape maintenance fees.

Call/ Text Deborah 425-870-7658