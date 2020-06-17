All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:27 AM

1706 N 34th St

1706 North 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1706 North 34th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Craftsman in Wallingford 2bd 1 ba Covered front porch. Gas Works Park, Burke Gilman Trail a block away.
$2700 per month/$1000 security deposit
Required standards for qualifying rent are each applicant must submit a separate application. Your monthly income must equal 3 times or more the monthly rent. If a group of individuals apply each applicants monthly net income must equal 3 times or more of equilavent share of rent. Verifiable source of income. Favorable credit history, credit score 700+. Previous landlords references must be positive, no evictions for 5 years.
Rental terms one year lease. First months rent and security deposit must be paid before moving in. Last months rent may be paid in installments upon request beginning the first month of tenancy.
Tenant pays all utilities and landscape maintenance fees.
Call/ Text Deborah 425-870-7658

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

