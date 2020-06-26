Amenities

Divine 1924 Craftsman - 1636 21st Ave. E.

Seattle, WA

Located in the highly desirable Montlake neighborhood of Seattle, this is the kind of home that feels like home before you even move your boxes in. It exudes personality from every nook and cranny, beckoning you to sit awhile on its strong stone steps. If you are looking for the perfect rental you can stop right here.

Welcoming 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home plus many additional rooms including an informal living room off of the gourmet kitchen, a formal living room alongside a den/library room with bath attached, sitting room, and a finished basement includes rec room, arts and crafts room, laundry room, and closet nook. French doors off of the formal living room lead you to an expansive deck and private brick patio. Custom kitchen including custom wood cabinets with soft-touch close, marble slab counters, high-end stainless steel appliances, central work island, sitting bar and plenty of countertop space.

Wide and winding staircase leads to the upper floor and open hallway with a master suite and two overly generous sized bedrooms with exceptional closet space. This home offers an attached garage, fenced backyard, and includes full landscaping services provided by owner. Please contact us today for your private viewing.

$5995 security deposit, $40 application fee p/p, pets will be considered w/extra pet deposit.



