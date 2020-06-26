All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1636 21st Ave. E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1636 21st Ave. E.
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

1636 21st Ave. E.

1636 21st Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1636 21st Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Divine 1924 Craftsman - 1636 21st Ave. E.
Seattle, WA
Located in the highly desirable Montlake neighborhood of Seattle, this is the kind of home that feels like home before you even move your boxes in. It exudes personality from every nook and cranny, beckoning you to sit awhile on its strong stone steps. If you are looking for the perfect rental you can stop right here.
Welcoming 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home plus many additional rooms including an informal living room off of the gourmet kitchen, a formal living room alongside a den/library room with bath attached, sitting room, and a finished basement includes rec room, arts and crafts room, laundry room, and closet nook. French doors off of the formal living room lead you to an expansive deck and private brick patio. Custom kitchen including custom wood cabinets with soft-touch close, marble slab counters, high-end stainless steel appliances, central work island, sitting bar and plenty of countertop space.
Wide and winding staircase leads to the upper floor and open hallway with a master suite and two overly generous sized bedrooms with exceptional closet space. This home offers an attached garage, fenced backyard, and includes full landscaping services provided by owner. Please contact us today for your private viewing.
$5995 security deposit, $40 application fee p/p, pets will be considered w/extra pet deposit.

(RLNE4788267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 21st Ave. E. have any available units?
1636 21st Ave. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 21st Ave. E. have?
Some of 1636 21st Ave. E.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 21st Ave. E. currently offering any rent specials?
1636 21st Ave. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 21st Ave. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 21st Ave. E. is pet friendly.
Does 1636 21st Ave. E. offer parking?
Yes, 1636 21st Ave. E. offers parking.
Does 1636 21st Ave. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 21st Ave. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 21st Ave. E. have a pool?
No, 1636 21st Ave. E. does not have a pool.
Does 1636 21st Ave. E. have accessible units?
No, 1636 21st Ave. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 21st Ave. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 21st Ave. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University