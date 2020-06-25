Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1615 E Fir St A Available 07/01/19 Great townhome located in the Central District 3 beds 2 1/2 bath - Take advantage of this great location and great townhome, located just south east of Seattle University and Swedish Medical Cherry Hill, and you are only 5 mins to Downtown. This home features a 3 beds and 2.5 baths with a stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. This is perfect for anyone who wants to be close to all things Seattle but not in the middle of it. You will have close access to Madrona and Leschi. Great access to I-90 the baseball and football stadiums. So if convenience, location, clean, and great neighborhood are what you are looking for then this is IT! Please contact our friendly leasing agent.



(RLNE4929562)