All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1615 E Fir St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1615 E Fir St A
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

1615 E Fir St A

1615 East Fir Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1615 East Fir Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1615 E Fir St A Available 07/01/19 Great townhome located in the Central District 3 beds 2 1/2 bath - Take advantage of this great location and great townhome, located just south east of Seattle University and Swedish Medical Cherry Hill, and you are only 5 mins to Downtown. This home features a 3 beds and 2.5 baths with a stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. This is perfect for anyone who wants to be close to all things Seattle but not in the middle of it. You will have close access to Madrona and Leschi. Great access to I-90 the baseball and football stadiums. So if convenience, location, clean, and great neighborhood are what you are looking for then this is IT! Please contact our friendly leasing agent.

(RLNE4929562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 E Fir St A have any available units?
1615 E Fir St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 E Fir St A have?
Some of 1615 E Fir St A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 E Fir St A currently offering any rent specials?
1615 E Fir St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 E Fir St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 E Fir St A is pet friendly.
Does 1615 E Fir St A offer parking?
Yes, 1615 E Fir St A offers parking.
Does 1615 E Fir St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 E Fir St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 E Fir St A have a pool?
No, 1615 E Fir St A does not have a pool.
Does 1615 E Fir St A have accessible units?
No, 1615 E Fir St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 E Fir St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 E Fir St A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University