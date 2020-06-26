All apartments in Seattle
161 28th Ave
161 28th Ave

161 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

161 28th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now...Gorgeous Craftsman - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

In the heart of Leschi and The Central District, you are in the center of everything, yet you are part of a community and neighborhood. With tree-lined streets, people walking their pets, its hard not to call this place home. Bursting with natural light, this 4 bed, 3.5 bath home is spacious with ample size living areas and bedrooms. Plenty of space to spread out.
A nice size deck offers you a relaxing place to sit while watching the world go by.

Master bedroom is located upstairs, while all other bedrooms are located downstairs. There is a studio with a small kitchen.

This home will not stay on the market long, make your viewing appointment today! You are going to love this home.

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Two-year lease preferred with a $50 rent increase for the second year.
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.
- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#Leschi
#CentralDistrict
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement

(RLNE4951462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 28th Ave have any available units?
161 28th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 161 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
161 28th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 28th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 28th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 161 28th Ave offer parking?
No, 161 28th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 161 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 28th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 28th Ave have a pool?
No, 161 28th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 161 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 161 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 161 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 28th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 28th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 28th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
