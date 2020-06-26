161 28th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now...Gorgeous Craftsman - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



In the heart of Leschi and The Central District, you are in the center of everything, yet you are part of a community and neighborhood. With tree-lined streets, people walking their pets, its hard not to call this place home. Bursting with natural light, this 4 bed, 3.5 bath home is spacious with ample size living areas and bedrooms. Plenty of space to spread out.

A nice size deck offers you a relaxing place to sit while watching the world go by.



Master bedroom is located upstairs, while all other bedrooms are located downstairs. There is a studio with a small kitchen.



This home will not stay on the market long, make your viewing appointment today! You are going to love this home.



We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Two-year lease preferred with a $50 rent increase for the second year.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.

- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



#SeattleRentalHome

#SeattlePropertyManagement

#Leschi

#CentralDistrict

#MapleLeafManagement

#LeeNicholsRealEstate



To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement



(RLNE4951462)