Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

158 Power Avenue

158 Power Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

158 Power Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Leschi Home - Available January 24th! Welcome the New Year from your stylish and gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Leschi home! Newly remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, 3 fireplaces, new kitchen with stainless appliances, sleek granite countertops, gas oven cooktop, security system, two built-in flat screens with surround sound and tons of other upgrades. Master bedroom encompasses the whole top floor with fabulous views of Lake Washington and the Bellevue city skyline; cozy fireplace, 2nd large flat screen TV and fabulous master bath with walk-in shower. Two bedrooms on the main floor along with a studio/office space. Brand new deck with hot tub to enjoy spectacular lake views all in fantastic Leschi neighborhood. Also includes air conditioning, gas heating and new washer and dryer! Large, private backyard is the perfect place to host your front row Seafair parties as the Blue Angels fly past! Or lay back and relax in your own private hammock swing! Owner maintains the yard and landscaping so you don't have to! Over-sized 1 car attached garage with extra storage and workbench. What's not to love about living in this beautiful home, perched on a double lot just above Lake Washington; a five minute walk to Leschi Park, Daniels Broiler, Meet The Moon, Leschi Market, the Marina, Seward Park and just a 10 minute drive to downtown Seattle or Amazon/SLU. One cat or one dog allowed with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers.

To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #leschirentals #amazon/SLU #microsoft #seattlerentalswithaview #lakewashingtonrentals #sewardpark

(RLNE5404807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Power Avenue have any available units?
158 Power Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 Power Avenue have?
Some of 158 Power Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Power Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
158 Power Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Power Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 Power Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 158 Power Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 158 Power Avenue offers parking.
Does 158 Power Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Power Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Power Avenue have a pool?
No, 158 Power Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 158 Power Avenue have accessible units?
No, 158 Power Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Power Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 Power Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

