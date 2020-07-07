158 Power Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Leschi Home - Available January 24th! Welcome the New Year from your stylish and gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Leschi home! Newly remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, 3 fireplaces, new kitchen with stainless appliances, sleek granite countertops, gas oven cooktop, security system, two built-in flat screens with surround sound and tons of other upgrades. Master bedroom encompasses the whole top floor with fabulous views of Lake Washington and the Bellevue city skyline; cozy fireplace, 2nd large flat screen TV and fabulous master bath with walk-in shower. Two bedrooms on the main floor along with a studio/office space. Brand new deck with hot tub to enjoy spectacular lake views all in fantastic Leschi neighborhood. Also includes air conditioning, gas heating and new washer and dryer! Large, private backyard is the perfect place to host your front row Seafair parties as the Blue Angels fly past! Or lay back and relax in your own private hammock swing! Owner maintains the yard and landscaping so you don't have to! Over-sized 1 car attached garage with extra storage and workbench. What's not to love about living in this beautiful home, perched on a double lot just above Lake Washington; a five minute walk to Leschi Park, Daniels Broiler, Meet The Moon, Leschi Market, the Marina, Seward Park and just a 10 minute drive to downtown Seattle or Amazon/SLU. One cat or one dog allowed with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers.



To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



(RLNE5404807)