Seattle, WA
1549 NE 76th St
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1549 NE 76th St

1549 Northeast 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1549 Northeast 76th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1549 NE 76th St Available 09/18/19 Immaculate Roosevelt Charmer- Ready for Move in - Quiet street and matured landscaping surround this carefully cared for home. Gleaming hardwood floors, updated chef's kitchen (with gas stove and wine rack!), large back deck with salt water hot tub. Each of two large bedrooms have french doors to the back deck and can easily accommodate a king bed. Vaulted dining room ceilings, perfect for entertaining. Downstairs is a large family room and office, with gorgeous built ins, and ample storage spaces throughout. One car garage attached in back. Welcome home!

*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*Small pets considered. Pet rent will apply.
*Tenants pay utilities and care for yard.
*Use of salt water hot tub is negotiable and will require tenant maintenance.
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.
*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system:
www.mapleleafmgt.com.
*Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent may be prorated over a maximum of six months.

(RLNE5154029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 NE 76th St have any available units?
1549 NE 76th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 NE 76th St have?
Some of 1549 NE 76th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 NE 76th St currently offering any rent specials?
1549 NE 76th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 NE 76th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 NE 76th St is pet friendly.
Does 1549 NE 76th St offer parking?
Yes, 1549 NE 76th St offers parking.
Does 1549 NE 76th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 NE 76th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 NE 76th St have a pool?
No, 1549 NE 76th St does not have a pool.
Does 1549 NE 76th St have accessible units?
No, 1549 NE 76th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 NE 76th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 NE 76th St does not have units with dishwashers.
