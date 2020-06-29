Amenities

1549 NE 76th St Available 09/18/19 Immaculate Roosevelt Charmer- Ready for Move in - Quiet street and matured landscaping surround this carefully cared for home. Gleaming hardwood floors, updated chef's kitchen (with gas stove and wine rack!), large back deck with salt water hot tub. Each of two large bedrooms have french doors to the back deck and can easily accommodate a king bed. Vaulted dining room ceilings, perfect for entertaining. Downstairs is a large family room and office, with gorgeous built ins, and ample storage spaces throughout. One car garage attached in back. Welcome home!



*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

*Small pets considered. Pet rent will apply.

*Tenants pay utilities and care for yard.

*Use of salt water hot tub is negotiable and will require tenant maintenance.

*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.

*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system:

www.mapleleafmgt.com.

*Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent may be prorated over a maximum of six months.



