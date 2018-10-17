1545 Nw 57th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly sauna

Posh and Private! Conveniently located to downtown Seattle, UofW, major tourist attractions and ready for relaxing and/or entertaining! Reside at prestigious Seattle/Ballard address. Well-maintained, newer building has great street appeal, hotel-like amenities: concierge, exercise room, sauna, two huge jacuzzies, entertainment lounge, business center, roof garden and 24-hr security. Pet friendly building and neighborhood! See CHBO 2336.



Designer colors and decor. White Leather furniture,(sofa bed & chair); Master bedroom has queen-sized, euro-plush bed! Fireplace! Your own private, 16 x 20 deck with lawn furniture included!



Great accessories, artwork, silver, crystal, linens, housewares. Stainless steel appliances, Convection Oven! Granite bar, wall safe. Washer/dryer in unit.



Just write one check! All utilities, 2 HD TVs, internet, and secure parking space included in lease. Background check required. Some pet/s allowed with additional, non-refundable deposit.



Owner has other high-end, 1 to 2 bedroom, furnished properties in Ballard/Seattle area, too.