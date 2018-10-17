All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1545 Nw 57th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1545 Nw 57th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1545 Nw 57th St

1545 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1545 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
Posh and Private! Conveniently located to downtown Seattle, UofW, major tourist attractions and ready for relaxing and/or entertaining! Reside at prestigious Seattle/Ballard address. Well-maintained, newer building has great street appeal, hotel-like amenities: concierge, exercise room, sauna, two huge jacuzzies, entertainment lounge, business center, roof garden and 24-hr security. Pet friendly building and neighborhood! See CHBO 2336.

Designer colors and decor. White Leather furniture,(sofa bed & chair); Master bedroom has queen-sized, euro-plush bed! Fireplace! Your own private, 16 x 20 deck with lawn furniture included!

Great accessories, artwork, silver, crystal, linens, housewares. Stainless steel appliances, Convection Oven! Granite bar, wall safe. Washer/dryer in unit.

Just write one check! All utilities, 2 HD TVs, internet, and secure parking space included in lease. Background check required. Some pet/s allowed with additional, non-refundable deposit.

Owner has other high-end, 1 to 2 bedroom, furnished properties in Ballard/Seattle area, too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Nw 57th St have any available units?
1545 Nw 57th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Nw 57th St have?
Some of 1545 Nw 57th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Nw 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Nw 57th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Nw 57th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Nw 57th St is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Nw 57th St offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Nw 57th St offers parking.
Does 1545 Nw 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 Nw 57th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Nw 57th St have a pool?
No, 1545 Nw 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Nw 57th St have accessible units?
No, 1545 Nw 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Nw 57th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Nw 57th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zig Apartments
550 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University