1541 Grand Ave

Amenities
Beautifully Refinished 1905 House In Madrona - Property Id: 172441
Come live in a part of Madrona history, this house was the first house built in Madrona in 1905, it sits up on the hill with a fabulous view of the lake and over to the Eastside and Cascade Mountains. Just 2 blocks from Lake Washington and Madrona Beach.
We have completely redone in the interior and exterior to make it a modern, fresh, cozy and very clean home.
There are 3 bedrooms, two larger and one smaller, 1 pristine bathroom, a huge basement with masses of storage and light. Two large decks front and back to gaze at the view or to entertain.
This house in set in a wonderful neighborhood with lots of family homes, excellent neighbors and safe and quiet, it's a rare to find such a rental in Madrona.
New kitchen with new appliances, cabinetry, flooring, granite counter tops.
New Bathroom
New windows
All new paint interior and exterior
Refinished hardwoods
New carpet in bedrooms
Two huge decks
New roof
New landscaping
Washer and dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172441p
