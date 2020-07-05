All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1541 Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1541 Grand Ave
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

1541 Grand Ave

1541 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1541 Grand Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Refinished 1905 House In Madrona - Property Id: 172441

Come live in a part of Madrona history, this house was the first house built in Madrona in 1905, it sits up on the hill with a fabulous view of the lake and over to the Eastside and Cascade Mountains. Just 2 blocks from Lake Washington and Madrona Beach.

We have completely redone in the interior and exterior to make it a modern, fresh, cozy and very clean home.
There are 3 bedrooms, two larger and one smaller, 1 pristine bathroom, a huge basement with masses of storage and light. Two large decks front and back to gaze at the view or to entertain.
This house in set in a wonderful neighborhood with lots of family homes, excellent neighbors and safe and quiet, it's a rare to find such a rental in Madrona.

New kitchen with new appliances, cabinetry, flooring, granite counter tops.
New Bathroom
New windows
All new paint interior and exterior
Refinished hardwoods
New carpet in bedrooms
Two huge decks
New roof
New landscaping
Washer and dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172441p
Property Id 172441

(RLNE5308139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Grand Ave have any available units?
1541 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 Grand Ave have?
Some of 1541 Grand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 1541 Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1541 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 1541 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1541 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University