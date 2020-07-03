All apartments in Seattle
/
Seattle, WA
/
1541 23rd Ave S
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

1541 23rd Ave S

1541 23rd Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

1541 23rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3072d3e063 ---- Urban sophistication in this 2 bd 1.75 ba Townhouse. Beautifully-appointed in every room, kitchen offers stainless appliance, stunning and spacious cabinets and plenty of counter area with separate eating space. Natural light pours in from large windows. Stacking washer & dryer in the unit. Convenient to I-90 and I-5. Close to shops, restaurants, schools and recreation. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws. Disposal Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 23rd Ave S have any available units?
1541 23rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 23rd Ave S have?
Some of 1541 23rd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 23rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1541 23rd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 23rd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 23rd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1541 23rd Ave S offer parking?
No, 1541 23rd Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1541 23rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 23rd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 23rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 1541 23rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1541 23rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1541 23rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 23rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 23rd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

