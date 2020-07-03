1541 23rd Ave S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3072d3e063 ---- Urban sophistication in this 2 bd 1.75 ba Townhouse. Beautifully-appointed in every room, kitchen offers stainless appliance, stunning and spacious cabinets and plenty of counter area with separate eating space. Natural light pours in from large windows. Stacking washer & dryer in the unit. Convenient to I-90 and I-5. Close to shops, restaurants, schools and recreation. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws. Disposal Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit