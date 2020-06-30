All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

1538 Sturgus Ave S

1538 Sturgus Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Sturgus Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom PLUS Office/Den - Unique, Luxury Home! - Welcome home to this stunning home tucked away in North Beacon Hill, a retreat in the middle of it all!

This home features 2 spacious bedrooms, an office, and a large, mostly fenced in yard, minutes away from I-5 and I-90. The main floor offers an open floor plan with a cook's kitchen, stainless appliances, opening to an airy and bright living and dining area, with territorial views of the city scape below. Down a flight of stairs you'll find the beautiful master with en suite bathroom, both filled with Eastern light. Down the last flight of stairs you'll find the equally spacious guest bedroom, full bath and office, with access to the gorgeous, low maintenance yard with the large stone patio. Patio furniture and fire pit will remain upon request.

Floor Plan:

- Main floor (top floor): Kitchen & Living Room
- Second floor: Master Suite
- First floor: Guest Bedroom, Guest Bathroom, Office, Entrance to Yard.

This home is close to everything and surrounded by parks! Blocks away from Sturgus park, Daejeon park, Rizal park, and easy access to bike path from Mount Baker to downtown and Lake Sammamish. Also walking distance to Chinatown, Little Saigon, stadiums, light rail, and a very short hop to Pioneer Square, Capitol Hill and both the Amtrak and King Street rail stations. If a longer adventure is what you crave, you are a minute's drive to I-90, I-5, and bus lines, which makes commuting to downtown Seattle and Bellevue a breeze. This home is also just a short distance to Leschi where you can enjoy summer picnics, sunbathing, and beach walks along Lake Washington. Also close in walking distance to Beacon Hill Light Rail and town center, including restaurants like Homer, Bar del Corso, Perihelion and more. Very easy access to I90/I5, leading to an easy commute to Bellevue and downtown Seattle, and West Seattle!

- One off-street assigned parking spot
- Full size W/D
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Flexible lease term, 10 months + preferred.
-Tenants pay all utilities.
-Tenants maintain yard.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Pet(s) 0-25 lbs considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/520835

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Sturgus Ave S have any available units?
1538 Sturgus Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 Sturgus Ave S have?
Some of 1538 Sturgus Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Sturgus Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Sturgus Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Sturgus Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1538 Sturgus Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1538 Sturgus Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Sturgus Ave S offers parking.
Does 1538 Sturgus Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Sturgus Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Sturgus Ave S have a pool?
No, 1538 Sturgus Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1538 Sturgus Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1538 Sturgus Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Sturgus Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 Sturgus Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

