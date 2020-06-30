1538 Sturgus Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom PLUS Office/Den - Unique, Luxury Home! - Welcome home to this stunning home tucked away in North Beacon Hill, a retreat in the middle of it all!



This home features 2 spacious bedrooms, an office, and a large, mostly fenced in yard, minutes away from I-5 and I-90. The main floor offers an open floor plan with a cook's kitchen, stainless appliances, opening to an airy and bright living and dining area, with territorial views of the city scape below. Down a flight of stairs you'll find the beautiful master with en suite bathroom, both filled with Eastern light. Down the last flight of stairs you'll find the equally spacious guest bedroom, full bath and office, with access to the gorgeous, low maintenance yard with the large stone patio. Patio furniture and fire pit will remain upon request.



Floor Plan:



- Main floor (top floor): Kitchen & Living Room

- Second floor: Master Suite

- First floor: Guest Bedroom, Guest Bathroom, Office, Entrance to Yard.



This home is close to everything and surrounded by parks! Blocks away from Sturgus park, Daejeon park, Rizal park, and easy access to bike path from Mount Baker to downtown and Lake Sammamish. Also walking distance to Chinatown, Little Saigon, stadiums, light rail, and a very short hop to Pioneer Square, Capitol Hill and both the Amtrak and King Street rail stations. If a longer adventure is what you crave, you are a minute's drive to I-90, I-5, and bus lines, which makes commuting to downtown Seattle and Bellevue a breeze. This home is also just a short distance to Leschi where you can enjoy summer picnics, sunbathing, and beach walks along Lake Washington. Also close in walking distance to Beacon Hill Light Rail and town center, including restaurants like Homer, Bar del Corso, Perihelion and more. Very easy access to I90/I5, leading to an easy commute to Bellevue and downtown Seattle, and West Seattle!



- One off-street assigned parking spot

- Full size W/D

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-Flexible lease term, 10 months + preferred.

-Tenants pay all utilities.

-Tenants maintain yard.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Pet(s) 0-25 lbs considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/520835



