1529 NE 92nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Maple Leaf Home! Video Tours Available - Welcome home to this gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home located in the desirable Maple Leaf neighborhood! This home features fir floors in the two upstairs bedrooms and new carpet and paint in the living room, new energy efficient windows throughout, and views of the Cascade Mountains. The newly remodeled kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, tile floors, and an adjacent family room with access to the back deck. You'll love the manicured landscaping and beautiful lawn. On the lower level, retreat to a newly remodeled studio with three-quarter bath, kitchenette, and separate entrance. If you prefer, you can use this lower level as a separate studio or magnificent home office. This home has a new heat pump, new gutters, new roof, and has been earthquake retrofitted. The laundry room has a full-size washer and dryer There is an attached garage as well as ample off-street parking.



Enjoy the best that NE Seattle has to offer with an abundance of shopping, restaurants, the Lake City Farmers' Market, Maple Leaf Park, the Meadowbrook Pond and Matthew's Beach. Future light rail stations and easy commute to UW Seattle, UW Bothell, Seattle Childrens' Hospital, Northwest Hospital, SLU, and Eastside!



~ Virtual and in-person tours available.

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ Security deposit (the equivalent of one month's rent) and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be paid over six months.

~ One non-shedding dog considered with additional pet rent.

~ Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~ $85 / month yard maintenance fee (total cost of $170 split with the owner).

~ $10 / month furnace filter, maintenance reduction fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5845566)