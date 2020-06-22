All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1529 NE 92nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1529 NE 92nd St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1529 NE 92nd St

1529 Northeast 92nd Street · (206) 300-9576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1529 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1529 NE 92nd St · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Maple Leaf Home! Video Tours Available - Welcome home to this gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home located in the desirable Maple Leaf neighborhood! This home features fir floors in the two upstairs bedrooms and new carpet and paint in the living room, new energy efficient windows throughout, and views of the Cascade Mountains. The newly remodeled kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, tile floors, and an adjacent family room with access to the back deck. You'll love the manicured landscaping and beautiful lawn. On the lower level, retreat to a newly remodeled studio with three-quarter bath, kitchenette, and separate entrance. If you prefer, you can use this lower level as a separate studio or magnificent home office. This home has a new heat pump, new gutters, new roof, and has been earthquake retrofitted. The laundry room has a full-size washer and dryer There is an attached garage as well as ample off-street parking.

Enjoy the best that NE Seattle has to offer with an abundance of shopping, restaurants, the Lake City Farmers' Market, Maple Leaf Park, the Meadowbrook Pond and Matthew's Beach. Future light rail stations and easy commute to UW Seattle, UW Bothell, Seattle Childrens' Hospital, Northwest Hospital, SLU, and Eastside!

~ Virtual and in-person tours available.
~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ Security deposit (the equivalent of one month's rent) and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be paid over six months.
~ One non-shedding dog considered with additional pet rent.
~ Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~ $85 / month yard maintenance fee (total cost of $170 split with the owner).
~ $10 / month furnace filter, maintenance reduction fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 NE 92nd St have any available units?
1529 NE 92nd St has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 NE 92nd St have?
Some of 1529 NE 92nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 NE 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1529 NE 92nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 NE 92nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 NE 92nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1529 NE 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1529 NE 92nd St does offer parking.
Does 1529 NE 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 NE 92nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 NE 92nd St have a pool?
No, 1529 NE 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1529 NE 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 1529 NE 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 NE 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 NE 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1529 NE 92nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity