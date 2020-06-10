1527 NE 123rd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently Remodeled 3BR/2BA available for rent - Fully remodeled 1,650 sq. ft. house on a large 11,000 sq. ft. lot with a spacious fully fenced-in yard and includes a storage shed. The house has large driveway w/ room for up to 10 cars of off-street parking. Recent remodel included: New Milgard Windows & Doors, New Rift & Quartered White Oak Flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Vanities, New Quartz Countertops, New Kitchen Appliances, New Washer/Dryer, New Bathtub w/ Subway Tile Surround and New Walk-In Shower. Please call or email if interested to set up a time to take a look at this fabulous rental!



(RLNE5505485)