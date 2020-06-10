All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1527 NE 123rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1527 NE 123rd St.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1527 NE 123rd St.

1527 Northeast 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1527 Northeast 123rd Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently Remodeled 3BR/2BA available for rent - Fully remodeled 1,650 sq. ft. house on a large 11,000 sq. ft. lot with a spacious fully fenced-in yard and includes a storage shed. The house has large driveway w/ room for up to 10 cars of off-street parking. Recent remodel included: New Milgard Windows & Doors, New Rift & Quartered White Oak Flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Vanities, New Quartz Countertops, New Kitchen Appliances, New Washer/Dryer, New Bathtub w/ Subway Tile Surround and New Walk-In Shower. Please call or email if interested to set up a time to take a look at this fabulous rental!

(RLNE5505485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 NE 123rd St. have any available units?
1527 NE 123rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 NE 123rd St. have?
Some of 1527 NE 123rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 NE 123rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1527 NE 123rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 NE 123rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 1527 NE 123rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1527 NE 123rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1527 NE 123rd St. offers parking.
Does 1527 NE 123rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 NE 123rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 NE 123rd St. have a pool?
No, 1527 NE 123rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1527 NE 123rd St. have accessible units?
No, 1527 NE 123rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 NE 123rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 NE 123rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University