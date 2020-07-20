1524 NW 87th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Townhouse in Crown Hill - All of the benefits of a contemporary townhouse but better! With lots of square footage and big windows on every floor, this home invites nature indoors by offering up a ton of natural daylight. Enjoy beautiful wood laminate floors on the first floor with the wide-open kitchen and living area. The next two floors offer bedrooms, a gorgeous master, two full bathrooms and two office/bonus areas. The large top-floor deck gives you plenty of room to be creative with.

Crown Hill is convenient to Ballard without living in the thick of it! Close to Greenwood, Carkeek Park and more, Crown Hill is a well-kept secret for quiet, pleasant urban living.

One dog negotiable. No cats please. First month plus deposit.



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/nrMDaLJw5EY

SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/6e6cf3f07c

Questions: Call Gretchen 206-577-0597



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4308008)