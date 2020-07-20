1524 NW 87th Street

All apartments in Seattle
Location

1524 Northwest 87th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Amenities

Townhouse in Crown Hill - All of the benefits of a contemporary townhouse but better! With lots of square footage and big windows on every floor, this home invites nature indoors by offering up a ton of natural daylight. Enjoy beautiful wood laminate floors on the first floor with the wide-open kitchen and living area. The next two floors offer bedrooms, a gorgeous master, two full bathrooms and two office/bonus areas. The large top-floor deck gives you plenty of room to be creative with.
Crown Hill is convenient to Ballard without living in the thick of it! Close to Greenwood, Carkeek Park and more, Crown Hill is a well-kept secret for quiet, pleasant urban living.
One dog negotiable. No cats please. First month plus deposit.

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/nrMDaLJw5EY
SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/6e6cf3f07c
Questions: Call Gretchen 206-577-0597

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4308008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

