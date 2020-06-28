All apartments in Seattle
1522 N. W. 58th Street, Unit C
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1522 N. W. 58th Street, Unit C

1522 NW 58th St · No Longer Available
Location

1522 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath Ballard Area - Gorgeous Ballard townhome with 3bd/2 full baths! Entry lvl: 1bd w/access to the front yard, private bath, 1 car garage. Main lvl: beautiful HW floors, gas fireplace, balcony, full bathroom, & open kitchen area w/ stainless steel appliances. Upper level has 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, Jack and Jill baths and access to the W/D. Outstanding location near Ballard's shopping, restaurants, parks and many amenities. Pets On Case By Case With Pet Deposit. Income requirements: Monthly Income Equal To 3 Times Rent Amount.

(RLNE5116548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

