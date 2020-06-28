1522 N. W. 58th Street, Unit C

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath Ballard Area - Gorgeous Ballard townhome with 3bd/2 full baths! Entry lvl: 1bd w/access to the front yard, private bath, 1 car garage. Main lvl: beautiful HW floors, gas fireplace, balcony, full bathroom, & open kitchen area w/ stainless steel appliances. Upper level has 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, Jack and Jill baths and access to the W/D. Outstanding location near Ballard's shopping, restaurants, parks and many amenities. Pets On Case By Case With Pet Deposit. Income requirements: Monthly Income Equal To 3 Times Rent Amount.



