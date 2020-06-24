All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1521 NW 54th St., #302

1521 Northwest 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Northwest 54th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Our largest 1 bedroom. Located on the 3rd floor, this north-facing unit features Pergo wood flooring throughout, an open galley-style kitchen with custom cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The bedroom easily fits a king size bed and more. Enjoy your own spacious deck perfect for a bistro set and container plants.
This 64-unit building is centrally located in Ballard. An energy efficient "Built Smart" building which features underground reserved parking, on site storage, elevator, and a beautiful rooftop terrace. Every unit of this building has Pergo wood flooring throughout, large kitchens, energy saving appliances, and spacious decks or patios. Coin-operated laundry room located on each floor. Garage parking & storage available, for a monthly fee. Inquire with the leasing office.

Located 5 blocks from downtown Ballard and only 1/2 block to grocery stores and key Metro bus connections with a 98% walk-score. 100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and onsite property management.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm
Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

