1521 NW 54th St., #302

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Our largest 1 bedroom. Located on the 3rd floor, this north-facing unit features Pergo wood flooring throughout, an open galley-style kitchen with custom cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The bedroom easily fits a king size bed and more. Enjoy your own spacious deck perfect for a bistro set and container plants.

This 64-unit building is centrally located in Ballard. An energy efficient "Built Smart" building which features underground reserved parking, on site storage, elevator, and a beautiful rooftop terrace. Every unit of this building has Pergo wood flooring throughout, large kitchens, energy saving appliances, and spacious decks or patios. Coin-operated laundry room located on each floor. Garage parking & storage available, for a monthly fee. Inquire with the leasing office.



Located 5 blocks from downtown Ballard and only 1/2 block to grocery stores and key Metro bus connections with a 98% walk-score. 100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and onsite property management.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411