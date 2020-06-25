1516 E. Republican St. #8

Amenities

Lovely unit available at Twin Gable - Spacious one bedroom at Twin Gables, located one block from shopping and cafes. Hardwood floor through-out, coved ceilings and arched doorways. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, modern and elegant kitchen layout with concrete counter tops. W/D in unit, storage locker in basement, street zone parking, tenant pays cable and electric. Condo pays W/S/G and heat. NO SMOKING and NO PETS ALLOWED.



Please contact: Lisa Dankers-Property Manager 206-953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please email Lisa Dankers.

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



