All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1516 E. Republican St. #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1516 E. Republican St. #8
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1516 E. Republican St. #8

1516 East Republican Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1516 East Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely unit available at Twin Gable - Spacious one bedroom at Twin Gables, located one block from shopping and cafes. Hardwood floor through-out, coved ceilings and arched doorways. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, modern and elegant kitchen layout with concrete counter tops. W/D in unit, storage locker in basement, street zone parking, tenant pays cable and electric. Condo pays W/S/G and heat. NO SMOKING and NO PETS ALLOWED.

Please contact: Lisa Dankers-Property Manager 206-953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please email Lisa Dankers.
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4796389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 E. Republican St. #8 have any available units?
1516 E. Republican St. #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 E. Republican St. #8 have?
Some of 1516 E. Republican St. #8's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 E. Republican St. #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1516 E. Republican St. #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 E. Republican St. #8 pet-friendly?
No, 1516 E. Republican St. #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1516 E. Republican St. #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1516 E. Republican St. #8 offers parking.
Does 1516 E. Republican St. #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 E. Republican St. #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 E. Republican St. #8 have a pool?
No, 1516 E. Republican St. #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1516 E. Republican St. #8 have accessible units?
No, 1516 E. Republican St. #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 E. Republican St. #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 E. Republican St. #8 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University