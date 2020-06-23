1515 NW 63rd St

Amenities

Newer 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Standalone Townhouse - Newer standalone townhouse for rent located in an ideal Ballard location on a bus line. Available now.



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

3.5 bathrooms

Approximately 1610 sq ft

Hardwood floors, carpet and tile throughout

Large living room

Gas fireplace

Half bath on main floor

Two bedroom/bathroom suites with walk in closets

Stainless steel appliances

Island kitchen

Deck off of kitchen

Patio off of 3rd bedroom

Gas range

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Washer and dryer

Attached garage parking

Tenant pays wsg, electricity and gas heat

Pet Negotiable

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $3495

Deposit $3495



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



(RLNE2526671)