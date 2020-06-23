1515 NW 63rd St

Amenities
Newer 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Standalone Townhouse - Newer standalone townhouse for rent located in an ideal Ballard location on a bus line. Available now.
Features Include:
3 bedrooms
3.5 bathrooms
Approximately 1610 sq ft
Hardwood floors, carpet and tile throughout
Large living room
Gas fireplace
Half bath on main floor
Two bedroom/bathroom suites with walk in closets
Stainless steel appliances
Island kitchen
Deck off of kitchen
Patio off of 3rd bedroom
Gas range
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer and dryer
Attached garage parking
Tenant pays wsg, electricity and gas heat
Pet Negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $3495
Deposit $3495
Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.
There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/
You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/
You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/
The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.
This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management.
