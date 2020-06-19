Amenities

1511 36th Ave S Available 06/24/20 Views of Lake Washington...... -

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom home located in the highly desired neighborhood of the Lechi/ Mt Baker in Seattle. This property features expansive views of Lake Washington. This home features a master suite with a private deck, open floor plan with den on the main floor, fenced backyard with private patio, and a bonus room downstairs. High-end SS appliances, close to Seattle’s best parks & beaches. Landscaping included. No smoking and pets with approval.



First month's rent and security deposit (one month’s rent).



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $18,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



Video link: https://youtu.be/ymrj-VrxTdk



