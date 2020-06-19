All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1511 36th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1511 36th Ave S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1511 36th Ave S

1511 36th Avenue South · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1511 36th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1511 36th Ave S · Avail. Jun 24

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1511 36th Ave S Available 06/24/20 Views of Lake Washington...... -
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom home located in the highly desired neighborhood of the Lechi/ Mt Baker in Seattle. This property features expansive views of Lake Washington. This home features a master suite with a private deck, open floor plan with den on the main floor, fenced backyard with private patio, and a bonus room downstairs. High-end SS appliances, close to Seattle’s best parks & beaches. Landscaping included. No smoking and pets with approval.

First month's rent and security deposit (one month’s rent).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $18,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

Video link: https://youtu.be/ymrj-VrxTdk

(RLNE5762866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 36th Ave S have any available units?
1511 36th Ave S has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1511 36th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1511 36th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 36th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 36th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1511 36th Ave S offer parking?
No, 1511 36th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1511 36th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 36th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 36th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1511 36th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1511 36th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1511 36th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 36th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 36th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 36th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 36th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1511 36th Ave S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity