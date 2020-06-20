All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

150 NE 95th St 409

150 Northeast 95th Street · (253) 214-7423
Location

150 Northeast 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 150 NE 95th St 409 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Centrally Located Maple Leaf Condo! - This 2BR/1.75BA, 1,100 sqft condo has been tastefully updated and refinished! Entering the spacious home, you immediately notice the bright natural light radiating throughout the semi-open floor plan. Skylights in the galley kitchen compliment the stainless-steel range and dishwasher, maple cabinetry, built-in stainless steel microwave and plentiful countertops. Attached is a sizeable dining room with a traditional light fixture. Vaulted ceilings in the main living space provide an open and tranquil area for guests to gather and converse, while the included projector and projector screen create additional entertaining options! In the evening, grab a book and a cup of tea and enjoy the enormous master bedroom with a dedicated closet. In addition to being newly updated, this condo has extremely high walkability to nearby shops, restaurants! Other features include covered parking space, brand new washer and dryer, new flooring in bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, A/C in living room.

**Small Dog may be considered on a case by case basis with a $500 refundable deposit**
**No Smoking**

**$125 Flat Fee to Cover Water/Sewer/Garbage**
**$100 Flat Fee to Cover Reserved Garage Parking**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 6/8

#5047 www.rent253.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 NE 95th St 409 have any available units?
150 NE 95th St 409 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 NE 95th St 409 have?
Some of 150 NE 95th St 409's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 NE 95th St 409 currently offering any rent specials?
150 NE 95th St 409 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 NE 95th St 409 pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 NE 95th St 409 is pet friendly.
Does 150 NE 95th St 409 offer parking?
Yes, 150 NE 95th St 409 does offer parking.
Does 150 NE 95th St 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 NE 95th St 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 NE 95th St 409 have a pool?
No, 150 NE 95th St 409 does not have a pool.
Does 150 NE 95th St 409 have accessible units?
No, 150 NE 95th St 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 NE 95th St 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 NE 95th St 409 has units with dishwashers.
