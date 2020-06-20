150 NE 95th St 409

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Centrally Located Maple Leaf Condo! - This 2BR/1.75BA, 1,100 sqft condo has been tastefully updated and refinished! Entering the spacious home, you immediately notice the bright natural light radiating throughout the semi-open floor plan. Skylights in the galley kitchen compliment the stainless-steel range and dishwasher, maple cabinetry, built-in stainless steel microwave and plentiful countertops. Attached is a sizeable dining room with a traditional light fixture. Vaulted ceilings in the main living space provide an open and tranquil area for guests to gather and converse, while the included projector and projector screen create additional entertaining options! In the evening, grab a book and a cup of tea and enjoy the enormous master bedroom with a dedicated closet. In addition to being newly updated, this condo has extremely high walkability to nearby shops, restaurants! Other features include covered parking space, brand new washer and dryer, new flooring in bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, A/C in living room.



**Small Dog may be considered on a case by case basis with a $500 refundable deposit**

**No Smoking**



**$125 Flat Fee to Cover Water/Sewer/Garbage**

**$100 Flat Fee to Cover Reserved Garage Parking**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 6/8



