Last updated December 20 2019

15 Aloha St, Unit 5

15 Aloha St · No Longer Available
Location

15 Aloha St, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Top Floor 1 bedroom in a classic 3 story brick building - Queen Anne, Available Now!!! - This building built in 1927 has a phenomenal and size-able 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment available. Great location with views, tons of character, new paint, front and rear entrances. With a walk score of 95 you never need a car, but if you have one it's no big deal because covered parking is included in rent.

https://www.walkscore.com/score/15-aloha-st-seattle-wa-98109

Amazing views of Elliott Bay from both the bedroom and the shared balcony.

Updated kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space and a small dining area. Hardwood floors run throughout the entirety of the home and large windows allow great natural light in every room. The unit has lots of closets plus a separate large storage locker.

There is coin operated laundry on-site. Water/Sewage/Garbage and 1 covered parking spot is included in the monthly rent rate. Double occupancy rate is $1,950.00 per month. A utility surcharge is required for double occupancy as well.

No pets and no smoking please.
Tenant pays on electricity

Move In Cost Are As Follows:
$1850.00 1st Months Rent
$1450.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

To schedule a viewing or for any questions you may have call Phillips Real Estate, LLC at 206.622.8600.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.
Professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3792646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 have any available units?
15 Aloha St, Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 have?
Some of 15 Aloha St, Unit 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Aloha St, Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Aloha St, Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

