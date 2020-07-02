15 Aloha St, Unit 5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Top Floor 1 bedroom in a classic 3 story brick building - Queen Anne, Available Now!!! - This building built in 1927 has a phenomenal and size-able 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment available. Great location with views, tons of character, new paint, front and rear entrances. With a walk score of 95 you never need a car, but if you have one it's no big deal because covered parking is included in rent.



https://www.walkscore.com/score/15-aloha-st-seattle-wa-98109



Amazing views of Elliott Bay from both the bedroom and the shared balcony.



Updated kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space and a small dining area. Hardwood floors run throughout the entirety of the home and large windows allow great natural light in every room. The unit has lots of closets plus a separate large storage locker.



There is coin operated laundry on-site. Water/Sewage/Garbage and 1 covered parking spot is included in the monthly rent rate. Double occupancy rate is $1,950.00 per month. A utility surcharge is required for double occupancy as well.



No pets and no smoking please.

Tenant pays on electricity



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

$1850.00 1st Months Rent

$1450.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$45.00 Application Fee per applicant



To schedule a viewing or for any questions you may have call Phillips Real Estate, LLC at 206.622.8600.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3792646)