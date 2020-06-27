1499 S Columbian Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

1 bedroom, 1 full bath quiet apartment unit 2 blocks from I-5 from Columbian Way S. Close to VA Hospital, Beacon Hill Light Rail Station and SODO neighborhood. Electric heat. Basement Unit. Large living room and cozy dining room. Galley kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Nice size one bedroom. Common area coin operated laundry room next to unit.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No pets. No smoking.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



