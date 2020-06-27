All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 30 2019 at 11:56 PM

1499 S Columbian Way

1499 South Columbian Way · No Longer Available
Location

1499 South Columbian Way, Seattle, WA 98144
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1ST!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1499-s-columbian-way-1?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

1 bedroom, 1 full bath quiet apartment unit 2 blocks from I-5 from Columbian Way S. Close to VA Hospital, Beacon Hill Light Rail Station and SODO neighborhood. Electric heat. Basement Unit. Large living room and cozy dining room. Galley kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Nice size one bedroom. Common area coin operated laundry room next to unit.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No pets. No smoking.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1499 S Columbian Way have any available units?
1499 S Columbian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1499 S Columbian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1499 S Columbian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 S Columbian Way pet-friendly?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way offer parking?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way does not offer parking.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way have a pool?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way does not have a pool.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way have accessible units?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
