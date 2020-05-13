1439 Nw 63rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms (3 full, 1 powder), 1600 sq ft townhome with dedicated garage parking, skylights and private gated yard/patio. Custom paint colors, cove ceilings, hardwood floors. Quiet street and neighborhood.



Viewable by appointment only (please provide your unblinded email address and phone number in advance to reserve a 15-minute spot, must have 72 hours advance notice due to current tenant occupancy.)



Open house appointments available on request (must provide EMAIL ADDRESS, PHONE, NAMES for all prospects to book).



RENTAL FEATURES:

- Gas/electric heat

- Fireplace

- Hardwood floors and carpet

- Living room, dining room

- Lots of storage

- 1 space covered garage parking dedicated + ample street parking

- Washer and dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, in-sink garbage disposal

- Fenced-in backyard with patio

- Internet-ready, cable-ready, dish ready



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- Within 2-6 minute walking distance of Ballard Market (grocer), Ballard Post Office, Ballard High School, Top Banana Fruit Market, dry-cleaning, coffee, bakery, restaurants, park, auto body shop, print ink refill, and more.

- Within 10 minute walking distance of downtown Ballard

- 10 minute drive away from downtown Seattle via Aurora (I-99) or nw 15th st

- 5 minute drive away from Greenlake, Fremont, Wallingford, Phinney Ridge, Greenwood



Pet Policy: Per case basis.

Deposit Policy: First months rent, last months rent, refundable damage deposit.



LAYOUT:

- Top floor (2 bedrooms each with own bathroom and closet, washer, dryer)

- Main floor (powder room, kitchen, dining and living room with balcony)

- Bottom floor (1 bedroom with own bathroom and closet, guest closet, garage, patio, yard)



LEASE TERMS:

10-12 months preferred, stated rate is based on 2 responsible occupancy starting May 1 with 11 month-lease. Rate changes subject to total # of tenants, move in dates, lease length, etc.