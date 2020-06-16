14311 Stone Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Apt for Rent - Spacious, updated townhome in perfect North Seattle location! Main floor offers open floor plan with hardwoods, SS appliances, modern kitchen, bath and laundry. Beautiful, spacious, light filled end-unit townhome -3 bedrooms, 2baths w/ 1 car off street parking spot. 1600sq. ft. -Built Green Home. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, extra storage space, patio perfect for entertaining, lots of natural light pouring in every corner and much more. Main floor features a gourmet kitchen with quality stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite counters. The living area has a large floor plan that provides a comfortable dining and living room with Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors and a gas fire place along with a powder room. Top floor includes two en suite bedrooms, both have lots of natural light and large closets.



(RLNE5135080)