Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
14311 Stone Ave N
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

14311 Stone Ave N

14311 Stone Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

14311 Stone Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Apt for Rent - Spacious, updated townhome in perfect North Seattle location! Main floor offers open floor plan with hardwoods, SS appliances, modern kitchen, bath and laundry. Beautiful, spacious, light filled end-unit townhome -3 bedrooms, 2baths w/ 1 car off street parking spot. 1600sq. ft. -Built Green Home. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, extra storage space, patio perfect for entertaining, lots of natural light pouring in every corner and much more. Main floor features a gourmet kitchen with quality stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite counters. The living area has a large floor plan that provides a comfortable dining and living room with Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors and a gas fire place along with a powder room. Top floor includes two en suite bedrooms, both have lots of natural light and large closets.

(RLNE5135080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14311 Stone Ave N have any available units?
14311 Stone Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14311 Stone Ave N have?
Some of 14311 Stone Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14311 Stone Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
14311 Stone Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14311 Stone Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 14311 Stone Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 14311 Stone Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 14311 Stone Ave N offers parking.
Does 14311 Stone Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14311 Stone Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14311 Stone Ave N have a pool?
No, 14311 Stone Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 14311 Stone Ave N have accessible units?
No, 14311 Stone Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 14311 Stone Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14311 Stone Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
