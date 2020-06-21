All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1430 1st Ave N #6

1430 1st Avenue North · (206) 465-4994
Location

1430 1st Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1430 1st Ave N #6 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1430 1st Ave N #6 Available 07/01/20 Exceptional 2BR +Den/2BA Queen Anne Condo with Breathtaking Views - SHOWING APPOINTMENTS START FRIDAY JUNE 12.
This spacious 2 Bedroom +Den/2 Bath + Office top floor condo boast almost 1,300 SF of well-designed living space and is located on a very quiet street on top of the hill and in walking distance to Trader Joe's, cafes, restaurants and all that Queen Anne Ave has to offer. Easy access to downtown. The sunken living room features hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and stunning views of Elliot Bay. New energy efficient windows all around! Modern kitchen has granite counters, gas stove-oven. Open floor plan and adjacent dining area perfect for entertaining. The very large master suite features high ceilings, large closets and private bath. A second bedroom and additional full bath are also located on the main floor. The upper level office with doors leading to a private wrap-around deck and stunning 280 degree views that mark the highest point on Queen Anne Hill. Bedrooms & office have newer carpet, baths have limestone flooring. Washer/dryer in unit. One assigned parking space in secure garage & storage included in rent.
Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit, non-refundable move-in fee $400.00.
12-months lease minimum, available long-term.
Water, sewer, garbage included in rent.
NO SMOKING PLEASE/NO PETS PLEASE.
Available July 1.
Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line qualification information:
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2323879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 1st Ave N #6 have any available units?
1430 1st Ave N #6 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 1st Ave N #6 have?
Some of 1430 1st Ave N #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 1st Ave N #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1430 1st Ave N #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 1st Ave N #6 pet-friendly?
No, 1430 1st Ave N #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1430 1st Ave N #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1430 1st Ave N #6 does offer parking.
Does 1430 1st Ave N #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 1st Ave N #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 1st Ave N #6 have a pool?
No, 1430 1st Ave N #6 does not have a pool.
Does 1430 1st Ave N #6 have accessible units?
No, 1430 1st Ave N #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 1st Ave N #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 1st Ave N #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
