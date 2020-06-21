Amenities

1430 1st Ave N #6 Available 07/01/20 Exceptional 2BR +Den/2BA Queen Anne Condo with Breathtaking Views - SHOWING APPOINTMENTS START FRIDAY JUNE 12.

This spacious 2 Bedroom +Den/2 Bath + Office top floor condo boast almost 1,300 SF of well-designed living space and is located on a very quiet street on top of the hill and in walking distance to Trader Joe's, cafes, restaurants and all that Queen Anne Ave has to offer. Easy access to downtown. The sunken living room features hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and stunning views of Elliot Bay. New energy efficient windows all around! Modern kitchen has granite counters, gas stove-oven. Open floor plan and adjacent dining area perfect for entertaining. The very large master suite features high ceilings, large closets and private bath. A second bedroom and additional full bath are also located on the main floor. The upper level office with doors leading to a private wrap-around deck and stunning 280 degree views that mark the highest point on Queen Anne Hill. Bedrooms & office have newer carpet, baths have limestone flooring. Washer/dryer in unit. One assigned parking space in secure garage & storage included in rent.

Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit, non-refundable move-in fee $400.00.

12-months lease minimum, available long-term.

Water, sewer, garbage included in rent.

NO SMOKING PLEASE/NO PETS PLEASE.

Available July 1.

Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.

Link to our on-line qualification information:

https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.



