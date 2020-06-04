1422 Broadway

Amenities
Need any extras...let us know. We can have your favorite champagne or bottle of wine waiting for you.
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms condo in Stadium District. With panoramic view overlooking Commencement Bay. All utilities have been paid by owner. This includes high-speed Net Venture internet and fully-equipped Click cable premium package for televisions in both bedrooms and a large flat screen TV in the living room. Quest Phone service has call waiting, call forwarding, separate fax line unlimited long distance calling (US only). Designed by local interior designer to suit the open-space floor plan.
All the amenities of a five-star hotel plus the comfort of home. Restored oak hardwood floors through out includes fully equipped gourmet-style kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All closet and storage updated by Closets by Design. In addition there is a spacious patio and deck. Just steps to private garage. Close to shopping, public transportation, and restaurants. GREAT VIEW!!!
Property is nearby:
Stadium High School
Firemans Park
Wright Park
Commencement Bay
I-705
University of Washington, Tacoma
Pacific Lutheran University
University of Puget Sound
Union Station
Museum of Glass
Russell Corporation
Light Rail
Point Defiance Park, Zoo and Aquarium
Tacoma General Hospital
Mary Bridge Childrens Hospital
Cheney Stadium
Farmers Market
Classic Golf Course
North Shore Golf Course
Freight House Square Public Market
Tacoma Financial Center
Tacoma Philharmonic
Antique Row
Theater District
Washington State History Museum
Tacoma Narrows Bridge
Port of Tacoma
Mount Rainer
Broadway Center for the Arts
Ruston Way
Foss Waterway
Hoosport Winery
Tacoma Dome
Under 30 days add applicable Washington Hotel Tax, Over 30 days no sales tax