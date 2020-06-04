All apartments in Seattle
1422 Broadway

1422 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122
First Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
media room
Need any extras...let us know. We can have your favorite champagne or bottle of wine waiting for you.

Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms condo in Stadium District. With panoramic view overlooking Commencement Bay. All utilities have been paid by owner. This includes high-speed Net Venture internet and fully-equipped Click cable premium package for televisions in both bedrooms and a large flat screen TV in the living room. Quest Phone service has call waiting, call forwarding, separate fax line unlimited long distance calling (US only). Designed by local interior designer to suit the open-space floor plan.

All the amenities of a five-star hotel plus the comfort of home. Restored oak hardwood floors through out includes fully equipped gourmet-style kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All closet and storage updated by Closets by Design. In addition there is a spacious patio and deck. Just steps to private garage. Close to shopping, public transportation, and restaurants. GREAT VIEW!!!

Property is nearby:

Stadium High School
Firemans Park
Wright Park
Commencement Bay
I-705
University of Washington, Tacoma
Pacific Lutheran University
University of Puget Sound
Union Station
Museum of Glass
Russell Corporation
Light Rail
Point Defiance Park, Zoo and Aquarium
Tacoma General Hospital
Mary Bridge Childrens Hospital
Cheney Stadium
Farmers Market
Classic Golf Course
North Shore Golf Course
Freight House Square Public Market
Tacoma Financial Center
Tacoma Philharmonic
Antique Row
Theater District
Washington State History Museum
Tacoma Narrows Bridge
Port of Tacoma
Mount Rainer
Broadway Center for the Arts
Ruston Way
Foss Waterway
Hoosport Winery
Tacoma Dome

Under 30 days add applicable Washington Hotel Tax, Over 30 days no sales tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Broadway have any available units?
1422 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Broadway have?
Some of 1422 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1422 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 1422 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Broadway have a pool?
No, 1422 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1422 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
