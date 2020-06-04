1422 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage internet access media room

Need any extras...let us know. We can have your favorite champagne or bottle of wine waiting for you.



Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms condo in Stadium District. With panoramic view overlooking Commencement Bay. All utilities have been paid by owner. This includes high-speed Net Venture internet and fully-equipped Click cable premium package for televisions in both bedrooms and a large flat screen TV in the living room. Quest Phone service has call waiting, call forwarding, separate fax line unlimited long distance calling (US only). Designed by local interior designer to suit the open-space floor plan.



All the amenities of a five-star hotel plus the comfort of home. Restored oak hardwood floors through out includes fully equipped gourmet-style kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All closet and storage updated by Closets by Design. In addition there is a spacious patio and deck. Just steps to private garage. Close to shopping, public transportation, and restaurants. GREAT VIEW!!!



Property is nearby:



Under 30 days add applicable Washington Hotel Tax, Over 30 days no sales tax